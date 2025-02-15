Ballado Cruises to Semis in Olongapo Tennis Tourney

Olongapo City: Top seed Jayden Reece Ballado demolished Alecks Marguereth Quillope, 6-0, 6-0, Saturday to reach the girls’ 18-under semifinals of the Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. National Junior Tennis Championships in Olongapo City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Ballado, winner of the 16-under singles and 18-under doubles titles at the Philippine Sports Commission – Philippine Tennis Association (PSC-PHILTA) in December, will face Lheira Gem Bugarin, who walked over Gwyneth Dasha Go in the quarterfinals.

Second seed Shiloh Cruz also advanced without playing as Zekiah Torrente withdrew, leading to a semifinal duel with Cadee Jan Dagoon, who triumphed over Ameera Mangoba, 6-2, 6-1.

In the 14-under category, top seed Shaner Gabaldon defeated Ella Dela Cruz, 6-1, 6-2, while second seed Maria Isabel Ataiza routed Jaynelle Castro, 6-1, 6-0. Third seed Athena Zhia Liwag narrowly edged Cassie Briel Aquino, 6-2, 7-5, to complete the semifinal lineup.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ 18-under division, unranked Jonathan Higa upset third seed France Dilao, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6, setting up a quarterfinal clash with fifth seed Prince Jan Cuenza, who beat Afrancis Kian Tejada, 6-2, 6-1. Other winners included seventh seed Cryztian Dave Yandan over Matthew Hamili, 6-4, 6-2, and eighth seed Aaron Palacio over Christler Nico Quindoza, 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys’ 16-under division, top seed Troan John David Vytiaco defeated Christler Nico Quindoza, 6-1, 6-3, leading the quarterfinalists in the nationwide junior talent search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro and presented by Dunlop. Advancing alongside him were second seed Anthony James Cosca, third seed Prince Jan Cuenza, fourth seed Akio Kenji Kue, fifth seed Jairo Zeppelin Flores, seventh seed Jayden Aquende, and Otie Paulsen.