CIDG seizes 53 loose firearms, nabs dealer in Marikina

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized 53 unlicensed firearms and arrested a dealer in Marikina City. In a press conference at Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the firearms were seized in an operation on Sept. 29. He did not identify the suspect. The operation stemmed from two search warrants issued by a Marikina court which yielded 26 long firearms, 27 short firearms, assorted ammunition, tools and machines used in manufacturing firearms. Acorda said the suspect had no license to operate a firearms business and had not submitted any application to the PNP's Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) for dealing and manufacturing firearms. The suspect has been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition on Oct. 1 at the Marikina City Prosecutor's Office, he added. Acorda said the operation is part of the aggressive security measures to ensure peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Meanwhile, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat said the suspect uses social media in his illegal activity where his customers include "high-profile gun enthusiasts, politicians with alleged private armies, and some uniformed personnel from the police and military". "That is what we are fearing. He has clients who are private individuals maintaining PAGs (private armed groups). We intend to keep our BSKE and our streets safe. For every firearm that we seize, our communities become safer," he added. Caramat added that the seized firearms do not have records with the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO). "What is disturbing here is that he is selling suppressors or what we call silencers," Caramat said. Suppressors are often used by hired assailants.

Source: Philippines News Agency