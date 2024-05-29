CIDG nabs local terror leader linked to SoCot killings

MANILA: Law enforcers have arrested the leader of a notorious local terrorist group in the province of South Cotabato. In a report on Wednesday, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said the suspect, 32-year-old alias 'Jaffer', leader of the Daulah Islamiya-Emaruddin Kassan group, was arrested in an operation at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday ni Barangay Lapu, Polomolok, South Cotabato. The suspect and his group are linked to a series of killings in Polomolok town and surrounding areas. "Jaffer" has standing arrest warrants for four counts of murder, one count of frustrated murder, one count of attempted murder and two drug charges issued by courts in the provinces of South Cotabato, Sarangani and Sultan Kudarat. The accused is currently detained at the CIDG South Cotabato Provincial Field Unit Office for proper disposition and documentation. Source: Philippines News Agency