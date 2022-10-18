Chinese ‘sextortionist’ in Iloilo caught in entrapment

A 31-year-old Chinese businessman accused of “sextortion” was nabbed in an entrapment in Iloilo City last week.

Jack Liu, of Barangay Muelle Loney, was nabbed by the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 6 (RACU-6) on October 12 after his former fiancée complained that he threatened to leak their sex videos on social media if she would not agree to meet up with him

According to a report Sunday of Lt. Col. Artemio Ricabo, RACU-6 Officer-in-Charge, the victim also alleged abusive behavior by Liu.

“The suspect, not wanting to end their relationship, started threatening the victim that he will spread their sex videos if she leaves him,” Ricabo said in a statement.

The victim ignored Liu’s threats at first until he sent their video to one of her friends.

RACU-6 set up the operation when the victim agreed to meet her former lover at a lodge in Molo district.

As soon as the victim entered the room, operatives immediately followed and arrested the suspect, who was caught naked.

“I commend the personnel of RACU 6 and Iloilo Police Station for a job well done. Ang agarang pag sadya ng biktima sa aming tanggapan ay nagbunga sa mabilisang pagkaaresto ng (The immediate decision of the victim to seek our help led to the arrest of the) suspect,” PNP-ACG chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said in another statement.

New trainees

Meanwhile, the PNP-ACG formally accepted 30 new female police trainees on Friday.

They will undergo a six-month Public Safety Basic Recruitment Course training at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna, followed by another six months of Field Training Exercises before reintegration to the PNP-ACG.

“If somebody told you that police training is easy and a bliss, believe me, they are wrong. For sure there will be homesickness, fatigue, hunger, thirst, the feeling of isolation, pressure, and other things that will eventually accumulate into something that will either make the Basic Recruit Course take its toll on you or make you more resistant and unable to pull through,” Doria said during the welcome ceremony witnessed by the trainees’ families.

“So, should you start feeling wrong to the point that you will come to think about quitting, be kind enough to yourself, to take a pause, breathe, reflect, and remember why you started,” he added.

Also on Friday, Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, administered the oaths of office to an all-female group of 150 recruits of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

The recruits will be subsequently turned over to Camp Vicente Lim for six months each of mandatory basic training and Public Safety Field Training Program.

Source: Philippine News Agency