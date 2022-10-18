Nat’l team slots up for grab in chess tourney

The country’s top juniors and women chess players converge in the elimination round in two separate tournaments at online app Tornelo on Monday for a chance to make the national team and represent the country in international meets.

The Philippine National Juniors Championships will hold its eliminations from Monday to Wednesday with the top eight advancing to the Grand Finals on Oct. 24 to 27 in Malolos, Bulacan.

An automatic National Master title awaits the champion.

The winner in the Malolos tilt will earn the right to represent the country in the Asian Juniors and Girls Championships to be hosted by Tagaytay City Mayor and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino from Nov. 17-26 at the Knights Templar Hotel.

There, the winner earns a Grandmaster norm.

The Philippine Women’s Championships semis is likewise set on the same date as the juniors that would gather all titled players, the top 25 in the elimination round and the top three finishers of the National Age Group and National Youth and Schools Championships.

The top seven there will barge into the finale along with national team mainstays Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, Women International Masters Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Antoinette San Diego and Bernadette Galas and Woman FIDE Master Shania Mae Mendoza from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 at the PACE in Quezon City.

The Philippine Sports Commission chaired by Noli Eala and the POC are backing these meets.

