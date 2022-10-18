Nutritious, affordable food achievable under Marcos admin: OPS

The Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) believes that achieving safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all is possible under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This, as the OPS joins the world in commemorating World Food Day amid multiple global challenges affecting global food security including the pandemic, conflict, climate change, rising prices, and international tensions.

“Ngayong #WorldFoodDay 2022, nakikiisa ang Office of the Press Secretary sa adhikain ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. tungo sa ligtas, masustansya, at murang pagkain para sa lahat (This #WorldFoodDay 2022, the Office of the Press Secretary stands in solidarity with the aspiration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. towards safe, nutritious, and affordable food for all),” the OPS said on its official Facebook page.

The OPS said the best way to achieve food security is to support farmers and fisherfolk and caring for the environment.

“Sa sama-samang pagsuporta sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at sa pag-aalaga sa kalikasang pinanggagalingan ng ating pagkain, tiyak na mapagtatagumpayan natin ito (By supporting our farmers and fishermen together, and taking care of the nature from which our food comes, we can definitely overcome this),” it added.

World Food Day is celebrated every year worldwide on Oct. 16 to commemorate the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945.

In his speech during his participation at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September, Marcos underscored the importance of investing in food security.

“We need to take concrete steps towards a modern and resilient agriculture. For food is not just a trade commodity nor a livelihood. It is an existential imperative. and a moral one. It is the very basis of human security,” Marcos said.

He said governments must provide innovative solutions and financial support to farmers and fisherfolk to adopt new technologies and connect to national and global value supply chains to attain food security.

Marcos also emphasized the need to protect biodiversity amid the continuing challenge of climate change by enhancing global cooperation.

In June, Marcos declared that he will temporarily assume the post of Agriculture Secretary to show that his administration puts “high priority” on the agriculture sector.

The Marcos government is working on increasing the production of rice, corn, and other food products to stabilize prices instead of prioritizing importation.

In September, Marcos issued Executive Order No. 4 imposing a one-year moratorium on the payment and interest of land amortization to help agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the country.

The EO is expected to benefit 654,000 ARBs involving a total of 1.18 million hectares of awarded lands.

Source: Philippine News Agency