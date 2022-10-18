Gov’t assets in place to deal with Neneng aftermath: PBBM

Government assets are in place to deal with the aftermath of Severe Tropical Storm Neneng, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said Sunday.

Marcos assured Filipinos primary needs of those affected, especially food, safe drinking water, and electricity will be provided by the government.

“To the provinces in the North that have felt the effects, help is on the way,” Marcos said on his official Twitter account.

He encouraged the public to follow the directives of their respective local government units and municipal disaster risk reduction and management councils.

Marcos also reassured that the government continues to closely monitor Neneng.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Neneng” has intensified further as it moved away from Cagayan province’s Babuyan Islands late Sunday morning.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds increased from 95 kilometers per hour to 100 kph with gustiness of up to 125 kph.

“Neneng” was last spotted 115 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, moving west at 25 kph.

“Severe Tropical Storm Neneng will continue moving westward or west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow [Monday] early morning, then turn and move generally west-southwestward or southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow [Monday] through Wednesday morning,” PAGASA said.

The severe tropical storm is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) late Sunday afternoon or evening.

“Further intensification into a typhoon is likely this afternoon or tonight as it moves over the West Philippine Sea,” the weather bureau added.

The weather bureau also advised persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to hazards to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

“Neneng” is the 14th tropical cyclone for 2022 and the second for October.

Source: Philippine News Agency