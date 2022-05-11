﻿China congratulates ‘leading candidates’ in PH elections

The Chinese government congratulated the “leading candidates” in the recently held May 9 polls, extending the greetings to the country for the “smooth” conduct of elections.

The partial and unofficial tally in the presidential race consistently points to an overwhelming win for Ferdinand Marcos Jr., with more than 31 million votes, more than double the lead against Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.8 million, based on the 98.26 percent of election returns processed.

“China congratulates the Philippines on the smooth presidential election. Our congratulations also go to the leading candidates,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a May 10 briefing.

“We hope and believe that various political forces in the Philippines will continue to work in solidarity for national renewal and development,” he added.

Under the next administration, Zhao hopes Beijing and Manila will be able to continue the “flourishing relationship” established by President Xi Jinping and President Rodrigo Duterte.

“China and the Philippines, facing each other across the waters, enjoy a long-standing traditional friendship. We are good partners for mutually-beneficial cooperation and fellow travelers on the road to common development,” he said.

“China will continue to work together with the Philippines to stay committed to good-neighborliness and friendship, focus on post-Covid (coronavirus disease) growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples,” he added.

Earlier, the United States and the foreign service posts of the European Union and Australia in Manila said they also look forward to working with the incoming administration.

Source: Philippines News Agency