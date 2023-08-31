CHILDREN EXCITED TO DON JALUR GEMILANG-THEMED OUTFITS TO NATIONAL DAY CELEBRATION

Children dressed in Jalur Gemilang-themed outfits were highly motivated to join the thousands of visitors who thronged Dataran Putrajaya today for the 2023 National Day celebration.

Siblings Nur Fazwina Faqihah Hamdan, 12, and Nur Feazarra Farihah, eight, said they were so excited to celebrate the country's 66th year of independence although they had to wake up very early in the morning on a public holiday.

"We asked our mother to wake us up at 6 am so that we could get ready in time," said Nur Fazwina Faqihah, who was present with her mother and sister for this interview.

"I am so excited to wear the Jalur Gemilang-themed clothes," she added.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old Nur Ammara Keysha Shazley said children her age did not want to be left out from attending the National Day parade in their attractive and patriotic clothes which serve as a sign of love for the country.

"Each year, I love to watch the National Day parade and wear pretty clothes. When I wear such clothes, people want to get photographs of me," said the third of five siblings.

Rayyan Rizqi Ahmad Ahlami, nine, along with his sister Aleesa Afeeya, six, looked very happy to be at the celebration and were eagerly awaiting to spot their mother, who is taking part in the parade under the Youth and Sports Ministry contingent.

The siblings, wearing Jalur Gemilang-themed Malay attire and accompanied by their father, Ahmad Ahlami, 36, said it felt good to wear the national flag-inspired clothes once a year.

This year's National Day celebration, with the theme 'Malaysia MADANI: Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope' was held in Putrajaya for the fifth time since 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency