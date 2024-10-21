Cebu Pacific to launch 3 new routes via Iloilo in December

Manila: Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will launch flights to Tagbilaran, Daraga and Dumaguete via Iloilo on the first three days of December, respectively.

Iloilo-Tagbilaran flights will be offered daily, while both Daraga and Dumaguete flights will be thrice weekly.

The Gokongwei-led airline’s expansion of Iloilo hub reaffirms its commitment to enhancing inter-island connectivity.

‘We are excited to introduce three new domestic routes from Iloilo, which comes just in time for the holiday season when many Filipinos go the extra mile to visit loved ones in different provinces,” CEB President Xander Lao said in a statement Monday.

Lao added they continue to explore new opportunities to bring every Juan closer together as they remain committed to making air travel more convenient and affordable across the Philippines.

With the addition of three domestic destinations, CEB will serve a total 14 destinations via Iloilo, including flights to Hong Kong and Singapore.

The carrier currently services 35 dome

stic and 26 international destinations.

Over at Clark International Airport (CRK) in Pampanga, CEB launched its Clark-Tagbilaran, Bohol maiden flight on Monday.

CEB will operate the flights once daily (6:40 a.m. from Clark and 8:35 a.m. from Tagbilaran), allowing passengers from north and central Luzon to easily access more destinations in the Visayas regions.

A total of 145 passengers boarded inaugural flight 5J1185.

“There is no better way to celebrate the new flight connecting Clark and Bohol, but to showcase the experiences that await travelers,” Noel Manankil, president and chief executive officer of CRK operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp., said.

CEB had resumed direct flights between Clark and four other domestic destinations – Davao City, General Santos City, Iloilo City, and Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

Other CEB domestic destinations from Clark are Caticlan in Aklan and Cebu City, while international destinations are Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong; Narita, Japan an

d Singapore.

Source: Philippines News agency