PBBM’s approval, trust ratings rise slightly; VP Sara sees decline

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s satisfaction and trust ratings saw a slight increase in October, a survey by polling firm Tangere showed on Monday.

The Tangere survey, conducted from Oct. 16 to 19, bared that Marcos’ satisfaction rating increased to 46.9 percent, up from 46.4 percent in the previous month, while his trust rating rose to 59.3 percent from 58.8 percent.

The pollster noted that support for Marcos was strongest in Northern and Central Luzon.

The highest levels of satisfaction and trust were reported among younger respondents aged 18 to 35.

The highest levels of dissatisfaction and distrust towards Marcos came from respondents in Mindanao and those aged 51 and above.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte saw a dip in her numbers amid the House of Representatives’ probes on the alleged misuse of public funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and her refusal to attend the House Committee on Appropriations’ hearings on the proposed OVP budget for 2025.

Duterte’s satisfactio

n rating dropped to 48 percent, down from 48.7 percent in September, and her trust rating decreased slightly to 56 percent from 56.8 percent.

Her dissatisfaction rating climbed from 32 percent to 35.9 percent, as well as her distrust rating from 22 percent to 25 percent, Tangere said.

Increased dissatisfaction with Duterte was observed in Central and Northern Luzon, along with Metro Manila.

The Vice President, however, continues to receive strong support from Mindanao, where trust and satisfaction levels are the highest.

Senate President Chiz Escudero maintained his position as the highest-rated government official with 52 percent of Filipinos expressing satisfaction with his performance.

Escudero’s trust rating also remained high, with three out of five respondents saying they trust him.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez also saw a slight rise in his satisfaction and trust ratings, which reached 46.8 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo’s satisfaction and trust ratings r

emain the lowest among top government officials at 39.1 percent and 43 percent, respectively, considering that a significant portion of the public remains unfamiliar with his performance, particularly from socio-economic class D.

The Tangere survey polled 2,000 respondents using a mobile-based application, with a margin of error of ± 2.2 percent and a confidence level of 95 percent.

Source: Philippines News agency