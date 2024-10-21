Bacolod City hit by floods, suspends classes due to TD Kristine

BACOLOD CITY – This highly-urbanized city and several other local government units in Negros Occidental suspended face-to-face classes on Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Kristine.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez here issued an executive order to cancel classes from pre-school to senior high school for two days.

“The safety and welfare of the students in Bacolod City is of utmost importance, as such there is a need to declare the suspension of classes,” Benitez said.

He added both private and public schools can shift to alternative modes of learning.

“The cancellation of classes at the college level will be at the discretion of their respective institutions,” the mayor said.

In Bacolod, at least 281 individuals in two barangays were evacuated after flashfloods hit low-lying areas of two villages in the southern part of the city, data from the Bureau of Fire Protection on Monday showed.

Among these are 252 individuals from the area of Fatima 2 Isla Noah in Barang

ay Sum-ag now staying at Sum-ag Elementary School.

Some 29 individuals in Purok Maninihon, Barangay Pahanocoy were also rescued and brought to Medalla Integrated School in Barangay Tangub.

Meanwhile, the neighboring Talisay City also suspended classes, from pre-school to senior high school, starting Monday at noon and also on Tuesday.

Cancellation of classes also took effect in all levels in the cities of Silay, Cadiz, Victorias and Escalante as well as E.B. Magalona town on Monday.

Source: Philippines News agency