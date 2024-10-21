Pimentel: VP Sara might need ‘professional intervention’

Manila: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Monday said Vice President Sara Duterte possibly needs “professional intervention’ after watching her recent press conference.

In a press briefing on Monday, Pimentel said Duterte should share her thoughts to a professional or close friends and family, and not to the public.

“Kailangan na may kausap siyang mas madunong pa sa akin kasi abogado naman ako. Baka ibang field ang kailangang kausap ni VP (She needs to talk to someone who has more wisdom than me because I am a lawyer. Maybe the VP needs someone who is from other fields),” Pimentel said.

“Hindi siya usual eh, yung mga nasabi niya. Na-verbalize niya yung naisip niya pero naisip niya hindi usual eh (It is not usual, what she said. She verbalized what she thought but what she thought is unusual),” he added.

Last week, Duterte said she imagined cutting off the head of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

She also threatened to exhume the remains of the late former president Ferdinand E. Marc

os Sr. from the Libingan ng mga Bayani if the attacks against her do not stop.

While watching Duterte’s press conference, Pimentel said he was shocked, thinking at first that it was influenced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Senate President Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero earlier expressed disappointment over Duterte’s statements against the President and his family, saying her conduct was unbecoming of the second highest official of the land.

According to Escudero, Duterte’s comments against the First Family and certain government personalities have put her in a bad light.

He emphasized that public officials, regardless of their position, should treat their office with utmost respect and avoid public pronouncements that could end up hurting the very institution they represent.

Source: Philippines News agency