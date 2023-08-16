Cebu expo showcases SMEs unique, world-class products

The provincial government of Cebu launched Wednesday the four-day 1 Cebu Island Expo as part of the month-long celebration of the province's 454th founding anniversary. In her message, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia described the event as a journey, recalling how the idea hatched in 2008 of giving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the province a platform where they can showcase their unique products that all speak of Cebu. The event, which will run from Aug. 16-20, will showcase Cebu products created by a hundred SMEs in the province. Garcia recalled that the exhibit was stopped in 2012 until her administration decided to revive it in 2018 to once again provide the SMEs an avenue to excel in their ingenuously-crafted products through an exhibit. Amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in 2020 to 2022 and Typhoon Odette in December 2021, the expo was put on hold again. It was only last year when it was revived and eyed the premier mall in the city as the venue to mark Cebu's founding anniversary celebration. 'Here comes the Cebuanos who stand again. The beauty of this is that every town and city is well-represented by their mayors, vice mayors and councilors. But most of all, our talented people who showcase products that we can be proud of,' Garcia said in Cebuano. The exhibit of various Cebuano products is a big help for the small-scale traders who sell their products at low prices as the mall management provided the venue for free. Marissa Fernan, SM Seaside manager, said the management has been proud to host the event and to partner with the organizers of 1 Cebu Island Expo in showcasing the province's world-class products. 'A walk around the exhibit area enables one to discover the epitome of Cebu's ingenuity and craftsmanship and allows you to immerse in a captivating array of products that reflect the heart and soul of this vibrant province,' Fernan said in her remarks. Tuburan Mayor Aljun Diamante introduced Garcia and other officials to the coffee product that is unique only to his town. 'Our coffee is world-class that is at par with the coffee that you can find somewhere else in the world. But this is uniquely Cebu because the coffee plant is grown in Tuburan and planted by Cebuano hands,' Diamante said. The displayed products have also received support from the Department of Trade and Industry under its One Town, One Product (OTOP) program.

Source: Philippines News Agency