CDRRMC advises public to be wary of more landslides

The Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) on Thursday advised the public to brace for the possibility of more landslides as rains dumped by Typhoon Egay already drenched this mountainous region. In an advisory shared with government information officers on Thursday, the CDRRMC cited a report by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) that forecasts rainfall "is generally higher in elevated or mountainous areas.' 'Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,' PAGASA said. The CDRRMC, in an official report as of 5 p.m. on July 26, said it is validating reports about four deaths in Benguet due to landslide. Two other landslide incidents -- in this city and Mountain Province -- that claimed the lives of two persons have yet to be reflected in the CDRRMC report. Information about the two casualties came from the disaster risk reduction units of the two areas. Typhoon-related deaths are validated before they are reflected in the official report of casualties, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) previously said. PAGASA, in its 11 a.m. report on its website on Thursday, said the forecast accumulated rainfall in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands are between 50-100 millimeters. Based on it 5 p.m. report, the weather bureau kept the said forecast accumulated rainfall for Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern part of Ilocos Norte. It added that Typhoon Egay maintains its strength "as it moves west northwestward away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).' It expects the typhoon to leave PAR at around 2 am on Friday (July 28). The weather bureau, in a tropical cyclone advisory issued at 11 a.m. on Thursday, added that the low pressure area (LPA) being monitored has developed into a tropical depression and will be called "Falcon" once it enters PAR likely on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency