Caraga Region Police Arrest 131 Suspects, Seize PHP4.3 Million Worth of Shabu

Butuan City: Police in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) arrested 131 suspects and seized illegal drugs worth over PHP4.3 million in 117 operations conducted in January, authorities reported Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the largest haul was recorded in Surigao del Sur, where 218 grams of shabu valued at PHP1.4 million were confiscated in 21 operations, leading to the arrest of 21 suspects. In Agusan del Sur, 113 grams of shabu worth PHP772,471 were seized in 22 operations, resulting in 28 arrests. Meanwhile, in Butuan City, 94 grams of shabu valued at PHP641,206 were confiscated in 24 operations, with 27 suspects apprehended. Additionally, over 28 grams of dried marijuana, locally known as ‘kush,’ worth PHP33,600 were recovered during the operations.

Maj. Jennifer Omiter, PRO-13 information chief, said the regional police launched an intensified anti-illegal drug campaign at the start of the year under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano. “Under the leadership of our new director, police field units strengthened their partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and local government units to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs,” Omiter said in an interview Wednesday.

In a statement, Abrahano emphasized that the accomplishments send a strong message to those involved in the drug trade. “We will not stop until every drug dealer or user is brought to justice,” he said.