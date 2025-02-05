Comelec, Police Pledge Support for BARMM Election

Davao: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) 11 (Davao Region) and the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 have pledged their support for the 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary election. This election is set to take place alongside the national and local elections on May 12.

According to Philippines News Agency, Michael Abas, the Comelec-11 regional director, reaffirmed the commission’s dedication to ensuring a fair and peaceful election process within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Abas highlighted the recommendation for the deployment of approximately 500 personnel from PRO-11, should the need arise to maintain order.

Officials from Comelec-11, PRO-11, and various government agencies participated in a solidarity signing to express their commitment to the upcoming elections. Abas emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of both voters and election personnel. He stressed the commission’s determination to prevent any election-related violence and fraud.

Brig. Gen. Leon Victor Rosete, the director of PRO-11, echoed this commitment by stating that the Philippine National Police is dedicated to ensuring a fair and peaceful election. He remarked that the gathering of officials symbolizes a unified effort towards this goal.