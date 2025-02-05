EDSA Busway Deemed ‘Most Efficient’ Road Transport in Metro Manila – DOTr

Manila: The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has publicly endorsed the EDSA busway, describing it as the ‘most efficient public road transport system in Metro Manila.’

According to Philippines News Agency, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista highlighted that the EDSA busway served over 63 million commuters in 2024 and handled more than 5.5 million passengers in January this year, averaging about 177,000 commuters daily. Bautista emphasized the significance of the EDSA busway as a step towards an advanced public transportation system, featuring 23 stations operating around the clock to provide commuters with a safe and reliable transportation option.

Bautista also mentioned an ongoing private sector feasibility study aimed at enhancing the EDSA busway without exacerbating existing traffic conditions. He noted that any improvements should focus on improving commuter experiences.

In contrast, Bautista mentioned that the proposal to allow mixed use of bike lanes with motorcycles still requires further study.

Earlier in the day, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chair Romando Artes discussed the possibility of eventually removing the EDSA busway. This proposal is part of a broader plan to boost the capacity of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT-3) system. Artes clarified that this recommendation remains under evaluation and will not be implemented until significant improvements are achieved in the MRT-3 system.

Artes suggested that enhancements such as increasing the number of train coaches and reducing waiting times could enable the MRT-3 to accommodate current EDSA busway commuters, should the busway be phased out.