CAR to Roll Out PhilHealth’s GAMOT P20K Medicine Benefit

Baguio city: The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) announced Monday that the region is prepared to implement the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) program, which allows members to access up to PHP20,000 worth of medicines charged to PhilHealth.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dr. Glenn Cornelio Lamsis, head of PhilHealth-CAR’s Healthcare Delivery and Management Division, revealed during a press conference that the region is ready to dispense medicines to members prescribed through Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) facilities. A total of 42 GAMOT-accredited providers across Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province can supply 75 types of generic medicines. Accreditation of additional pharmacies is ongoing.

Patients must present a YAKAP-issued prescription and an availment slip to access medicines, which are consumable and not convertible to cash. Branded medicines are not covered and must be paid out-of-pocket. Dr. Lamsis explained that patients need a prescription from a YAKAP facility doctor to avail medicines in the GAMOT-accredited pharmacies. He clarified that while the medicines provided are generic, patients opting for branded alternatives will need to cover the additional cost themselves.

PhilHealth-CAR Regional Vice President Dr. Dominga Gadgad highlighted that there are 118 YAKAP clinic providers offering consultations, screenings, 13 laboratory services, and 21 medicines. She mentioned that most illnesses, along with select cancer screening procedures, are covered by the program. However, some municipalities still lack YAKAP clinics due to the absence of a resident doctor.

Dr. Gadgad emphasized efforts to improve health-seeking behavior, noting that many people tend to visit health facilities only when already ill. Outreach initiatives aim to raise awareness of PhilHealth benefits under universal healthcare. PhilHealth reported that 992,974 Cordillera residents are now registered under YAKAP, with 375,399 availing of the program’s first-patient encounter.