249 House Members Vote to Suspend Barzaga for 60 Days

Manila: The House of Representatives on Monday suspended Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga for 60 days upon the recommendation of the ethics committee. During the plenary session, 4Ps Party-list Rep. JC Abalos read the recommendations of the panel, which found the young lawmaker guilty of disorderly behavior over his allegedly inappropriate social media posts.

According to Philippines News Agency, a total of 249 House members voted in favor of the suspension without pay, while 11 abstained and five opposed the decision. ‘His actions reflected negatively upon the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives as an institution of the members of the House individually and collectively,’ Abalos said in his 27-page report to the plenary. ‘Respondent’s reckless, offensive, and irresponsible use of his social media platform tarnishes the name, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives,’ he added.

Members of the National Unity Party (NUP) filed the ethics complaint against Barzaga. The House panel said Barzaga’s actions ‘imposing incendiary social media contents on his Facebook accounts and retaining and failing to remove publicly-viewable inappropriate and indecent photos to be unparliamentary and unbecoming of a House member,’ Abalos said. The House directed Barzaga to remove all 24 social media posts within 24 hours.

The ethics committee warned that ‘repetition of similar misconduct will result to a more severe disciplinary action.’ Barzaga earlier said he is ready to face any sanction but maintained that he did not violate the code of conduct of the House.