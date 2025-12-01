New Climate Change Task Force to Bolster Environmental Protection in the Philippines

Manila: The newly established Climate Change Task Force under the Climate Change Commission (CCC), led by retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Gerardo Zamudio, is tasked with strengthening environmental protection, enforcing climate policies, and enhancing community resilience across the Philippines. In an interview with Zamudio on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon on state-run PTV4 Monday, he explained that the task force’s primary mission is to safeguard natural resources, maintain ecological balance, reduce pollution and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

According to Philippines News Agency, the task force’s number one purpose is to help safeguard environmental stability, meaning the protection and maintenance of natural systems, including water, land, and climate. Zamudio, the task force commandant, mentioned that there are many components to this, including the protection of natural resources, the maintenance of ecological balance, the reduction of pollution, the mitigation of climate change, and the prevention of environmental degradation.

Zamudio also highlighted the task force’s mandate to support community climate resilience, reduce vulnerability, and strengthen policy enforcement to mitigate the impacts of both human-induced and natural climate disruptions. He cited the casualties in Cebu and other provinces during recent super typhoons as examples of climate change effects.

Primarily composed of volunteers, the task force will coordinate with government agencies to enforce key environmental laws, including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Solid Waste Management Act, Climate Change Act, and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act. Volunteers, organized from national to provincial levels, will undergo training to gain knowledge of these laws.

Zamudio emphasized a whole-of-nation approach, engaging local governments, indigenous communities, civic organizations, and youth programs such as the National Service Training Program, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Civic Welfare Training Service, and Literacy Training Service. The task force aims to establish an organized network of volunteers to support the implementation of government laws and programs.

The task force also aims to leverage technology, reporting platforms, and innovative solutions to enhance climate monitoring, early warning systems, and adaptation strategies nationwide. Zamudio urged the public to actively join the Climate Change Task Force, stressing that collective participation is essential to ensure climate policies and infrastructure projects effectively protect vulnerable communities.