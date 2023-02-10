Boracay to receive first luxury cruise ship on Feb. 13

ILOILO CITY: The island of Boracay in Malay town, Aklan province is looking forward to welcoming the first luxury cruise ship to visit since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Malay tourism officer Felix Gregorio Delos Santos, in an interview on Friday, said the arrival of the cruise ship on Feb. 13 will have an impact on the island's tourism industry, especially now that it has gradually recovered from the impact of the global health crisis.

“Wayback during our pre-pandemic, they used to be our regular clients and they added to our tourist arrival. We are happy that at least, they have returned,” he said.

Information provided by the Department of Tourism (DOT)said cruise ship, MS Seabourn Encore, would stay on the island from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The cruise ship will be coming from Singapore, bringing with her approximately 560 cruise passengers and 482 crew members although data are unavailable on how many will go on a shore excursion.

Delos Santos added that the visit was through the effort of the provincial government of Aklan and the local government of Malay.

“It is a series of meetings, collaboration with travel agencies and us in the government to push this. So far based on the list there are 18 confirmed cruise ships that will arrive within this year,” he said.

Invitation to board the cruise ship for a welcoming program before the tourists will come down to the island has been extended to tourism and local government officials.

Meantime, the tourism officer said the island's tourist arrivals on the island, so far, were estimated from 5,000 to 6,000 a day.

“In January, we have reached 177,000 and hopefully it will increase this February,” he said.

Delos Santos added that 14,000 rooms are available to cater to tourists.

Going to Boracay is also made easier since guests only have to show their booking with a DOT-accredited accommodation establishment.

The vaccination card and QR code are no longer required, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency