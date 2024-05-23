2024 UNITY WEEK CELEBRATION – BEST PLATFORM TO HIGHLIGHT DIVERSE CULTURE OF MALAYSIANS

JOHOR BAHRU, The national-level 2024 Unity Week (SMP) celebration, held here until May 26, is the best platform to highlight the unity and well-being of the multi-racial, religious and cultural community in Malaysia. Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the selection of Johor Bahru as the location for the national level celebration is apt considering that the district is a destination for international tourists, especially from Singapore and Indonesia. "The event, at Padang Akasia and Begonia, is at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, one of the main shopping destinations for tourists from the two neighbouring countries. "As such, we are confident of achieving the target of attracting more than 50,000 visitors to the four-day programme," he told Bernama. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to open the national-level 2024 Unity Week at 8 pm on May 25. Raven Kumar said Johor Bahru is a unique city because of its population, comprising not only the Malay, Chine se and Indian communities but also the Borneo communities from Sabah and Sarawak. 'Thus visitors will get a clear picture of Malaysia's diverse population," he said. He said the event would also position Johor, especially Johor Bahru, as a destination for domestic and international tourists. Johor Bahru is also a preferred destination for tourists from China, the Philippines, India, South Korea, European countries and the Middle East, he said. Raven Kumar said the Unity Week celebration, organised by the Ministry of National Unity (KPN), aims to strengthen the unity of the people based on three principles, namely 'understand, respect and accept' the differences in culture, customs and beliefs of the diverse population in the country. This, he said, is in line with the theme for this year's celebration, which is 'Unity in Diversity', to educate Malaysians to deepen and appreciate the value of unity they have been enjoying since the country achieved its independence on Aug 31, 1957. The public is invited to join the celebration with various activities and programmes to be held from 9 am to 10 pm. More information on the event is available on KPN's portal at https://www.perpaduan.gov.my/ or Facebook, X and TikTok social media. Unity Week, which is celebrated every year is an initiative of KPN to foster a spirit of unity in Malaysian society. For this year's celebration, KPN also organised a series of expeditions known as 'Jelajah Kembara Perpaduan' in six states starting with Sabah on April 20, Sarawak (April 21), Labuan (April 27), Terengganu (May 2-4), Penang (May 11-12) and Negeri Sembilan (May 17-19). The expedition is a symbolic movement starting from Sabah to six states through a capsule journey to gather the wishes and hopes of Malaysians towards the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and the government. The findings will be presented during the opening ceremony of the national-level 2024 Unity Week celebration. Source: BERNAMA News Agency