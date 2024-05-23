2 NPA rebels slain in S. Cotabato clash

CAMP SIONGCO: Two communist New People's Army (NPA) rebels were killed as authorities served an arrest warrant against one of them in T'boli, South Cotabato on Thursday. Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, Army's 6th Infantry Division chief, said one of the soldiers backing up the local police was wounded when the suspects resisted and traded shots with law enforcers at about 10 a.m. in Barangay Talcon. Citing a report from the Army's 5th Special Forces Battalion, Rillera, also the head of Joint Task Force Central, identified the slain rebels as Yasser Catacutan and Eizar Emam. "Police and military forces were to serve an arrest warrant for Catacutan, who was facing murder charges when he resisted upon seeing lawmen near his home," he said. The injured soldier belonged to the Army's 10th Special Forces Company. All injured were rushed to a hospital, but the two suspects were pronounced dead on arrival, while the soldier is now in stable condition, Rillera said. Seized from the suspects were a .45-caliber pistol and a homemade explosive device. Source: Philippines News Agency