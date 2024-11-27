Manila: The commemoration of Bonifacio Day will remain on November 30, as confirmed by Malacañang on Wednesday. Responding to inquiries about possibly moving the observance to November 29, the Office of the Executive Secretary assured Palace reporters that there would be “no movement of the holiday.”

According to Philippines News Agency, November 30, 2024, is officially recognized as a regular holiday to mark Bonifacio Day, as stipulated by Proclamation 368 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in October. This announcement upholds the historical tradition of celebrating Bonifacio Day on its original date.

In contrast, last year saw the holiday observed on November 27, the nearest Monday, rather than on November 30, which fell on a Thursday. As per Republic Act 9492 and Proclamation 90 issued in November 2022, President Marcos had declared November 27, 2023, a non-working holiday, while November 30 of that year was designated as a working day. This adjustment aimed to extend the weekend, thereby promo

ting domestic travel and increasing tourism expenditures in the country.