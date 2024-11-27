Baguio: First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos on Wednesday led the lighting of the giant Christmas tree at The Mansion here, an added tourism feature of the place after it was opened to the public last September.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dina Tantoco, Deputy Social Secretary at the Office of the President, mentioned in a media interview before the event that this is the first time such an event is being held at The Mansion as an additional attraction. The Mansion’s public opening was an initiative of the First Lady, which included the establishment of the Presidential Museum offering guided tours.

Tantoco highlighted that the First Lady desires the nine-meter-tall Christmas tree, constructed from indigenous materials, to serve as an added feature. This initiative will extend the opening of the gates until 8:00 p.m. from the usual 5:00 p.m. “The Christmas tree has 36 lanterns that are among the 158 entries nationwide in the parol (lantern)-making contest done in partnership with the Department of Educa

tion. The other lanterns are in Malacanang,” she added. The lanterns, created by high school students across the nation, utilize indigenous materials and embody the theme “Heritage, Culture and Arts.”

The lighting ceremony was attended by DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara and his wife, Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Al Valenciano from the Presidential Museum noted during a media interview that since the museum’s opening in September, they have recorded an average of 4,500 monthly visitors to the museum and the whole compound, which was previously private and exclusive. Additionally, an average of 2,500 daily visitors have their photos taken at the gates.