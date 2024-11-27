Jakarta: Indonesian authorities will repatriate Philippine national Hector Aldwin Pantollana (HAP), who is on the Interpol wanted list for fleeing prosecution. Pantollana, who is suspected of committing fraud and casino crimes back home, is scheduled to return to the Philippines on Nov. 27 to continue the legal process.

According to Philippines News Agency, Pantollana was arrested based on information about his travel to Indonesia from the Philippines’ National Bureau of Investigation on Oct. 31. He entered Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport on Oct. 10. On Nov. 9, he was detected leaving for Hong Kong via Ngurah Rai Airport and was prevented from doing so by immigration authorities.

“HAP is a fugitive wanted by the Philippines National Police for prosecution. He fled prosecution in his country,” said Saffar M. Godam, acting director general of immigration, at a press conference on Tuesday. “He was arrested and taken to Jakarta for further coordination with Interpol and the Philippine Embassy in Indones

ia,” Godam added.

The Philippine government then sent a letter to the Indonesian authorities requesting Pantollana’s repatriation.