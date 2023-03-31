Bongbong Marcos vows more Kadiwa stores, gov’t support for MSMEs

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is working on opening more Kadiwa store outlets nationwide and continue helping micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that are recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' outlets across the country will gives MSMEs a market for their products, the President said in his visit to Limay, Bataan, where he graced the opening of a Kadiwa outlet and led the distribution of various forms government assistance to resident-beneficiaries. 'Nandito tayo para tiyakin na maganda naman ang magiging assistance na binibigay ng pamahalaan dahil noong mabigat ang COVID ay marami sa mga maliliit na negosyo natin na tinatwag MSMEs, marami po ang napilitang magsara,' he said. (We are here to ensure that the distribution of aid goes smoothly since many MSMEs were forced to shut down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.) 'Yun ang aming ginagawa, tinutulungan natin ang mga maliliit na negosyo. 'Yung Kadiwa, bahagi yan sa ating ginagawa dahil binibigyan din natin yung mga local manufacturers na meron silang mapuntahan upang ipagbili ang kanilang mga produkto,' he added. (We are helping small businesses. The Kadiwa is part of our efforts because we are giving local manufacturers a market for their products.) Marcos led the distribution of various government assistance packages to over 1,500 beneficiaries in Limay, Bataan. Among those being distributed were food packs and cash assistance worth PP5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Negosyo carts and cash assistance worth P1.12 million to the beneficiaries of Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD), as well as P350,000 worth of financial assistance to students under the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also awarded a check for P7.5 million to beneficiaries of the Small Business Corporation's (SBCorp.) RISE UP Program. Meanwhile, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) distributed assistance worth PhP31,000 to scholar-beneficiaries under its Special Training for Employment Scholarship (STEP) Program. Marcos also handed over two farming equipment and fiberglass reinforced boats to farmers worth P2.96 million and awarded a P90 million check for the farm-to-market road project under the Philippine Rural Development Project. The President also distributed various types of machinery and assistance to fishermen amounting to around P4 million consisting of three marine engines, fisheries post-harvest equipment, and the establishment of a fry holding facility. Kadiwa expansion Marcos vowed to establish more Kadiwa outlets nationwide, saying it is part of government efforts to address the high prices of commodities. He said he had instructed the DA, DTI, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to push for the expansion of the program. '[Ito'y] para talaga hindi lamang iilan kung hindi paramihin natin, maramdaman ang Kadiwa ng Pangulo sa buong Pilipinas,' Marcos said. (We aim to increase the number of Kadiwa outlets nationwide.)

Source: Philippines News Agency