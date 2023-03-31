Bongbong Marcos calls for improved agri production, less importation

To address the high prices of commodities, President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on Friday said the country must improve its agricultural production. Marcos blamed importation, which was a result of low agricultural production, as the reason behind the current high prices of goods. Hence, he said the government is working on improving the agricultural sector, in particular the production and supply of products. 'Pataas nang pataas ang presyo ng bilihin. Naging probelma ito dahil bago nung pandemiya, umaasa na tayo masyado sa importation. Napabayaan natin ang agrikultura kaya mababa ang ani ng ating mga magsasaka,' Marcos said during the opening rites for the 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' outlet in Limay, Bataan. (The prices continue to rise. We have this problem because even before the pandemic, we were too reliant on importation because we neglected our agriculture, which resulted in poor harvests of farmers.) 'Dahan dahan naming inaayos ang agricultural sector dahil napakalawak nito. Dahan dahan ay nagiging mas maganda naman value chain para diyan sa ating mga magsasaka,' added Marcos, who is concurrent Agriculture Secretary. (We are slowly improving the agricultural sector, and the value chain for farmers is also slowly improving.) The President said production and supply must improve to bring down the high prices of goods since the country will stray from importation. 'Hangga't hindi gumanda ang produksyon natin mapipilitan talaga tayo mag-import. Pag napilitan naman tayo mag import, ayan na tataas naman ang presyo ng mga bilihin,' he said. (Until we improve our production, we will be forced to import goods and when we do that, prices will rise.) 'Kaya ang ginagawa ng pamahalaan ay paparamihin natin ito, paparamihin natin yung supply,' Marcos added. (That's why what we do in the government is to boost supply.) The President said the government is also expanding its Kadiwa ng Pangulo program to reach far flung areas, since this is one of the government's response to the high prices of goods. The program also helps small businesses by providing them an ideal market for their products, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency