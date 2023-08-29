BIDDING FOR ‘M__M’ SERIES NUMBER PLATES IN CONJUNCTION WITH 2023 NATIONAL DAY OPEN FROM AUG 31-SEPT 4

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will open bidding for special 'M__M' series vehicle registration number plates (NPI) through the JPJeBid system from 31 August to 4 September in conjunction with the 2023 National Day celebration.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the new series with an index mark flanked by an ‘M’ prefix and ‘M’ suffix reflected both the phrases ‘Malaysia Merdeka’ and ‘Malaysia MADANI’.

"The NPI will be memorable and enliven the celebration of the 2023 National Day," he said in a press conference here today.

He said the bidding price in the JPJeBid system would start according to the minimum price that had been set, namely RM20,000 for a Golden number, RM3,000 (Attractive), RM800 (Popular) and RM300 for a running number.

"Any registration number that is successfully bid for must be registered on a vehicle within 12 months from the date the official letter confirming the bid is issued," he said, adding that the results for the bids on the 'M__M' series plates would be announced on Sept 5.

"If you buy number 1, it will be ‘M1M’. The public is welcome to participate in the NPI bidding in conjunction with the 2023 National Day celebration," he said, adding that the bidding for 'FF' series previously recorded a profit of RM34 million.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) had introduced a video series dedicated to the 'unsung heroes' of the land, maritime and air sectors in conjunction with the 2023 National Day celebration.

"Every day, our transportation system is run by a group of employees whom we do not know. They handle every shipment, arrange flights and manage the carriages carefully so that goods and passengers arrive safely at their destination," he said.

The videos will be uploaded to official the Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts of Loke and the Ministry of Transport from Aug 28-30.

The 2023 National Day celebration with the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope' will take place in Putrajaya on Aug 31.

This is the fifth time Putrajaya has been selected to host the National Day parade, with previous editions held in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency