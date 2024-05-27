Bicolana recruits defy gender stereotypes in law enforcement

LEGAZPI CITY: At the graduation ceremony of 299 new police officers in Bicol on Saturday, Charisse Ann Avisado beamed with pride as she received her medal as the top student of the batch. "I didn't expect to be the top in our Mabanaag class. I just aimed to be the best version of myself. This is really an answered prayer," Avisado said in the vernacular, pointing to determination and faith in God as keys to her success. The 24-year-old recruit revealed that the training was challenging not only due to the physical and academic demands but also because of the emotional strain of being away from her family. "Now that I've graduated, it's overwhelming and fulfilling because I saw how proud my family, my parents, and my friends are," Avisado said. "I thank the Philippine National Police for all the learning and discipline they taught us, she added. Avisado and other police recruits trained for six grueling months at the Police Regional Office-5 here to complete the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course. The fi fth child in the brood of seven turned to her father, a farmer, as a source of inspiration. "All of the sacrifices I made during the training camp paid off and I am really glad that I was able to realize my father's dream for me," she said. Avisado said her father had always dreamed of having a police officer in the family. Topping the class, which men have dominated, was an added bonus. Prior to joining the camp, she graduated cum laude with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Peace Studies at Bicol University in 2022. As she prepares for her next journey, Avisado hopes to make a difference in the community she has sworn to protect. "Now that we're moving into field training for traffic management, investigation, and patrolling, I'm eager to learn more about the various aspects of police work in the community, understand how we can improve the welfare of our neighborhoods, and gain valuable experience." "I hope to be inspired by others who have dedicated themselves to this important work," she further sai d. Rose among the thorns Ilyn Barrun, 27, of San Jacinto, Masbate, does not believe that being a woman is a hindrance to becoming a police officer. "I was inspired to be a police officer because I want to help our community. I want to be an instrument of unity for the people in my town," she said in the vernacular. Despite opposition from her brothers and relatives, as she was the only girl of four siblings, her dogged determination to pursue her lifelong dream ultimately convinced them to support her. The first month of training, according to Barrun, was the most difficult. "We called it our breaking period since this was when they instilled in us the values of discipline, respect, unity, and trust in others," she said. "I became even more prayerful during this time to overcome the loneliness and the physical pain during training." Opting to give up a career in teaching in favor of law enforcement, she hopes to use her knowledge and abilities to serve her community. "We, the 299 graduates, will be p artners of the government in maintaining peace and harmony in our region. We are ready to be assigned and serve anywhere in the country," she said. Source: Philippines News Agency