Bicol Disaster Response Team on Red Alert for Pe±afrancia Festival

Naga city: The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Center has raised its alert status from blue to red in preparation for the upcoming Pe±afrancia Festival 2025 in Naga City. The red alert is in effect starting Sept. 10 until Sept. 22.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a memorandum, Claudio Yucot, Director of the Office of Civil Defense-Bicol and chairperson of the Bicol RDRRMC, stated that agencies and local government units should implement preparedness measures. Response agencies with resources not deployed in Naga City must be on alert and ready for possible deployment should more support be needed.

Yucot urged the public to remain vigilant to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration of the festival. More than 2,500 personnel from police regional units in Bicol will be deployed in a formal send-off ceremony on Sept. 11 in Naga City, in addition to the 800 officers from the Naga City Police Station.

The Pe±afrancia Festival is celebrated in honor of the feast day of Our Lady of Pe±afrancia, the region’s patroness. The event’s main highlight is the fluvial procession along the Naga River, scheduled for Sept. 20.