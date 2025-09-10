Bicol LGUs Win Awards for Population Wellness, Development

Manila: The Commission on Population and Development in Bicol (CPD-5) awarded local government units in the region that excelled in promoting population wellness and development. The regional Rafael M. Salas Kaunlarang Pantao Award was presented to the town of Baras in the municipal category, the city of Naga in the city category, and the province of Albay in the provincial category, during awarding ceremonies Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mary Rose Sta. Rosa, population program officer, stated that the LGUs were evaluated based on their identification of population concerns, the implementation of solutions, and progress over a three-year period. “We assessed local governments based on their population and development initiatives, examining their results over the past three years,” she said in an interview.

Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo hailed the award as a validation of the city’s transformative initiatives. “This award serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts of our people, public servants, and community leaders who work together to keep Naga moving towards its vision,” she said in her speech. “We want our people not just to survive; we want them to live well and lead happy lives.”

Albay Governor Noel Rosal expressed gratitude and pledged to support CPD’s programs. “I’ve just returned as Governor of Albay, and we’re going to further boost the program,” he said. The Rafael M. Salas Kaunlarang Pantao Award recognizes and honors outstanding individuals and local government units for their exceptional contributions to population development and sustainable initiatives.