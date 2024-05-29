BI intercepts 2 Filipino women for use of fake docs

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday warned aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) not to obtain travel documents from social media platforms and messaging apps. Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after the bureau recently intercepted two Filipino women who were caught using a fake Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC). The BI immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) reported the interception of an alias 'Valerie', 49, a former OFW who claimed she was being redeployed to the United Arab Emirates, at the Clark International Airport on May 26. During secondary inspection, she said she paid PHP7,200 for the fake OEC she bought via WhatsApp. On May 26, immigration authorities intercepted another victim only identified as 'Lovely', 25, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, who attempted to depart to work in Kuwait via a Gulf Air flight. She initially presented her printed copy of the OEC together with her employment con tract to the primary inspection officer. However, the BI officer observed several discrepancies in her documents and referred her for secondary inspection. Verifications exposed that she submitted a counterfeit employment certificate which she obtained from a Facebook account named 'OEC Appointment' for PHP500 fee. 'We have a data-sharing agreement with the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers), allowing us to instantly check in the database if these certificates are legitimate. Aspiring OFWs should not buy their permits online as this is a scam. Always ensure that you go through legal means when departing as workers,' Tansingco said. He said selling fake documents to aid the illegal departure of workers can be considered as human trafficking. He said the details have been transmitted to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) which would carry out an investigation and bring appropriate charges against the source of the fake document. Blacklisted Malaysian nabbed Meanwhile, the BI arrested a blacklisted Malaysian national who tried to leave the country on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City. Chong Wei Keong, 38, was intercepted at the immigration departure area of the NAIA Terminal 1 as he was about to board a Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur. He is now detained at the BI warden facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. Records showed that Chong was blacklisted by the BI last year after he was denied entry by immigration officers for failure to establish his purpose in traveling to the Philippines as a result of which he was deemed as likely to become a public charge. A public charge, in immigration parlance, refers to a foreigner who is considered a burden to the Philippine government. Further investigation, however, showed that Chong was an illegal entrant after arriving in the country earlier this year. Source: Philippines News Agency