Batac marks Labor Day with farmers’ festival

Farmers from Batac, Ilocos Norte's 43 barangays on Monday opened a week-long festival showcasing not only their best agricultural products but also their talent for the arts, through dancing and poetry. In an event held at the Imelda Cultural Center in the city proper, the farmers or Zajeras went live on Facebook for a dance showdown and a poetry contest. In time for the harvest season every May, the city government of Batac comes out with various fun-filled events to recognize and celebrate the tireless efforts of farmers to produce safe and healthy food for the family and the nation. The celebrations began with a motorcade traversing the city, followed by a thanksgiving mass held at the Immaculate Conception Parish. The formal opening of the festival came with the launch of the farmers' fair and exhibit. In his message, Dr. Santiago Obien, a native of Batac and a leading figure in the agricultural sector who served as a guest speaker, lauded the city government of Batac for putting a premium on uplifting the lives of farmers. With the city government's PHP200 million allotment for agriculture projects and services per year, Obien said Batac farmers are in a better position than other farmers in the country. He challenged Batac farmers to step up their contributions to the supply chain and come up with value-adding products to expand their market reach -- both locally and globally. The Farmers' Festival 2023 runs from May 1 to 5, promising a jubilant celebration of agriculture and community with a trade fair, farmers' training, quiz bee,and painting and cooking contests, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency