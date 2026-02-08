‘Basyang’ Death Toll Rises to 12, Affected Families Now 132K

Manila: The death toll due to the former Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) has climbed to 12, while families affected by the weather disturbance have reached 132,000, the spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, in an interview over dzBB radio, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo stated that this number translates to approximately 467,000 individuals residing in 850 barangays across the Visayas and Mindanao regions. Castillo noted that the reported casualties are still subject to verification and validation.

Earlier OCD reports indicated that nine of the fatalities were from Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) and three from the Caraga region. The causes of death were primarily due to drowning or landslides, as per Castillo.

Castillo mentioned that clearing operations are currently underway. He reported that around 445 houses have been damaged, with 38 of them being completely destroyed. However, the figures for infrastructure and agriculture damage are still pending as rapid damage assessment operations continue.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has instructed unit commanders to evaluate the impact on police infrastructure and personnel in areas affected by Basyang. This initiative aims to ensure effective supervision of post-disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Gen. Nartatez also stated that initial assessments have shown that communication lines and supply chains remain operational in the affected police regional offices. Police personnel are actively assisting local government units in conducting search, rescue, and relief operations.