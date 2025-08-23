Aurora’s Emergency Center on Blue Alert as ‘Isang’ Triggers Rockfall

Aurora: The province of Aurora has placed its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) under blue alert due to the effects of Tropical Storm Isang. Aurora, along with other provinces in northern and central Luzon, were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 on Friday as Isang traversed northern Luzon.

According to Philippines News Agency, a situational report issued by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) at 9 p.m. on Friday indicated that as part of its preparedness measures, it convened a pre-disaster risk assessment and elevated the provincial EOC’s alert status from white to blue. All municipal DRRMCs were directed to monitor their areas closely and issue timely advisories.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station Aurora also suspended the trips of motor bancas and small boats to prevent possible maritime incidents. Local governments, the police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the PCG, and other agencies remained on full alert and were coordinating closely to ensure public safety.

In Dipaculao, a rockfall was reported along the Baler-Casiguran Road in Barangay Dinadiawan (K0277+600) at about 7 p.m. Friday. Warning signs were immediately installed, and one lane was closed to allow clearing operations, expected to be completed by Saturday. No casualties or injuries were reported.

While no flooding or evacuations have been recorded, several municipalities suspended classes as a precaution, among them Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Casiguran, and Dilasag. In Casiguran, work in government offices was also suspended.

Power supply remained stable across the province, except in Dilasag, where an outage occurred at 10:30 a.m. but was restored by 4:30 p.m. All major roads and bridges remain passable, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Authorities advised residents, especially those in coastal and landslide-prone areas, to stay vigilant and strictly follow official advisories.