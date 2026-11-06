Asia’s water prices trail the 5.6% global rise, but Bishkek’s jump 44.7%, finds Global Water Intelligence’s Global Water Tariff Survey 2026

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water prices rose by an average of 2.0% in Southern Asia and 3.9% in East Asia/Pacific from 2025 to 2026, according to the Global Water Tariff Survey 2026 published by Global Water Intelligence (GWI).

GWI’s largest ever survey covers prices in 1,069 cities across 189 countries, each priced the same way, so cities compare directly.

Which areas in Asia are raising water prices, and which are not?

Major cities including Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, New Delhi and Mumbai recorded no price change.

Central Asia has been hit hard by rising inflation due to its dependence on Russian trade routes affected by the Ukraine war, resulting in significant price rises of 44.7% in Bishkek, and 11.3% in Dushanbe.

Kazakhstan suspended utility price increases from October 2025 to April 2026, which also suspended block pricing, so combined prices fell by more than 20% in Almaty and Astana.

What do low water prices mean for the industry?

Cost recovery slips further away: current prices are already far below the estimated cost of providing water and wastewater services.

Breaking the pattern is possible: Malaysia’s phased increases helped Indah Water Konsortium reach full operating cost recovery at the company level, though households still pay below cost and rural sewer expansion relies on government funding.

Affordability can turn slow rises into cuts: Kazakhstan reduced prices in the name of affordability, despite utilities clamouring for more revenue.

“It’s clear that water price stagnation remains a persistent challenge across Asia. Yet Malaysia’s recent progress on wastewater pricing offers an encouraging example of what sustained political commitment and public engagement can achieve in improving a utility’s financial sustainability,” said Charlotte Christian, Asia Editor at Global Water Intelligence.

The full survey, with prices for all 1,069 cities, is available to GWI Executive members: https://www.globalwaterintel.com/documents/the-global-water-tariff-survey-2026

Journalists can request city or country figures from [email protected].

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading publisher, market intelligence provider, and events organiser for the international water industry. For over 25 years, our journalists, analysts and events have helped clients make better strategic decisions across municipal and industrial water, technology, finance and engineering.

CONTACT: Tallulah Lutkin

TITLE: Utilities Editor

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: 01865 204208

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: https://www.globalwaterintel.com

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