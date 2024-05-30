ARTA hikes target number of LGUs fully compliant with eBOSS

MANILA: Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Director General Ernesto Perez said the agency targets 200 local government units (LGUs) to fully comply with the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) system this year. During the Doing Business Forum of the German-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) Wednesday, Perez said there are currently 35 LGUs that are tagged as fully compliant with the eBOSS, with Baras town in Rizal province being the latest. Perez said Baras, despite being a fourth-class municipality, was able to digitize and automate its processes. Last February, ARTA only targeted 120 LGUs to be on board of eBOSS. 'It's a requirement for LGUs, so we need to step up our target. Actually, they should have complied with it by June 17, 2021, we just extended the deadline,' the ARTA chief said. Under Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, all LGUs must establish eBOSS by June 17, 2021. An LGU that is fully compliant with e BOSS has an online system to receive electronic business applications through a Unified Application Form; can issue electronic tax bill, Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Fee, and Barangay Clearance Fee; is capable of issuing electronic versions of permits; and can accept other modes of payment aside from cash. 'They have reported to DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) that they are already automated. So we are optimistic that upon due validation, we should be able to meet the target,' Perez added. He stressed that automating government processes is an effective way to fight red tape and increase revenues for the LGUs. The ARTA chief also named fully complied LGUs with the fastest processing time in terms of business permit applications. The fastest is Navotas City at 20 minutes; Valenzuela, Marikina, and Mandaluyong at 30 minutes; Quezon City at 50 minutes; Manila, Parañaque, and Malabon at one hour; Pasay at 1.5 hours; Batangas City at two hours; and Balanga City at 2.5 hours. Sour ce: Philippines News agency