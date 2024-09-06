Any Amendments To Constitution Must Be Grounded In Current Developments – Experts

KUALA LUMPUR, Any amendments to the Federal Constitution must be grounded in current developments to ensure it effectively addresses the challenges faced by society today.

Constitutional expert, Prof Datuk Dr. Shamrahayu Abdul Aziz emphasised that the Federal Constitution should also reflect the character and identity of Malaysian society so that no individual is left behind in the process of building an ideal nation.

“If certain provisions need to be updated to reflect current circumstances, amendments should be made. However, these changes won’t be easy, as we must avoid turning the Constitution into a document that can be easily manipulated,” she said.

She was speaking as a panelist at the Dialogue: Making the Federal Constitution Accessible organised by Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity at the National Museum Department today.

The law lecturer from Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia also stressed that any amendments to the Federal Constitution

should not be driven by the desires of any political figure but rather for the betterment of Malaysia’s future.

Prof Dr. Wong Chin Huat, Sunway University’s deputy director (Strategy) of Sustainable Development Solutions Network, believes that the Constitution should be seen as a space to recognise legitimate differences of opinion.

“The issue often arises when we selectively emphasise certain parts of the Constitution to suit our agenda, leading others to feel threatened,” he said.

Therefore, the historical context of the Federal Constitution must be understood by all, so that no Malaysian questions the rights and interests enshrined within it, including the position of Islam and the rights of other communities, he added.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia, School of Social Sciences, senior lecturer in Political Sociology, Prof Datuk Dr. Sivamurugan Pandian, believes that education about the Federal Constitution should start at the foundational level, beginning in primary schools and within families.

He emphasised that early education would help children from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds understand differences and find common ground.

“It’s rare to hear families discussing the Federal Constitution, yet it’s fundamental to nation-building. Therefore, the family institution should take the lead in this effort if we want future generations to shape Malaysia into the ideal nation envisioned by past, present, and future generations,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency