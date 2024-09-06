Malaysia, Russia Agree On Need To Intensify Pressure To End Genocidal Campaigns In Gaza – PM Anwar

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Malaysia and Russia have agreed that the international community must intensify pressure to end Israel’s ruthless genocidal campaigns in Gaza, says Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Anwar also expressed hope that Russia will pursue a constructive path towards a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, resting on the foundations for a negotiated peace.

‘Through continued engagement, I believe we can deepen our understanding during these challenging times,’ he said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), today.

Anwar held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, here, on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting was in conjunction with Anwar’s two-day working visit here, in which the Prime Minister will address the plenary session of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), tomorrow (Sept 5).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency