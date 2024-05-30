Antique prepares 5K indigenous seedlings for tree growing

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The provincial government of Antique will plant around 5,000 indigenous seedlings by the roadside to mark the Environment Month celebration in June. 'The tree growing activity is in adherence to the instruction of Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao to address climate change as well as beautification of the roadside,' Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) head Vivian Marfil said on Thursday. Marfil said they prepared seedlings of species like banaba, catmon, and other indigenous or native trees. Trees will help sequester air pollutants from passing vehicles, she said. The project is in coordination with the Antique District Engineering Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways, which will identify areas for planting, especially where road widening projects are completed. 'Initially, we have already identified the roadside in Barangay Atabay, San Jose de Buenavista, going to Sibalom, where we will have the initial tree growing activity,' Marfil said. She said the y will seek the support of students and other civic organizations for the activity. Students and civic organizations may also request seedlings from the ENRO if they have other areas or roadsides in the province where they would like to plant. 'Since it is now rainy season, this is really a suitable time for the tree growing activity,' Marfil said. Source: Philippines News agency