ALL PARTIES UNDER UNITY GOV’T COMMITTED TO ENSURING STABILITY TO GAIN INVESTORS’ TRUST

All 19 political parties that make up the Unity Government are committed to ensuring that the country remains stable to gain the trust of foreign investors.

The matter was agreed upon in the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting which took place at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tonight.

Unity Government Secretariat chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said all parties also agreed that Malaysia must continue to focus on economic empowerment and investments for the well-being of the people.

"Malaysia must also continue to defend its pluralistic identity based on a progressive and moderate nation-state, free from any extremist elements that polarise religion and race in a harmful way," he said in a Facebook post tonight.

According to Asyraf Wajdi, Sarawak Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the meeting also stressed the importance of having stability, which he said was key to attaining success in various development agendas aspired by the people in Borneo.

"In fact, Sarawak is an example of the harmony among people of various races and religions, free from any perverse religious extremism.

"The Secretariat of the Unity Government has also been tasked with planning programmes that can further strengthen the relationship and compatibility of all the parties under the Unity Government, right up to the grassroots level," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency