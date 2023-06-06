AKSADRON-UTM CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE TO PRODUCE MORE DRONE-SAVVY INDIVIDUALS

The formation of the AKSADRON (National Drone Sports Academy) Satellite Centre of Excellence of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) (AKSADRON-UTM) is expected to produce more drone-savvy students and individuals.

Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the establishment of the satellite centre of excellence will pioneer the development of drone sports and technology to the international level through activities like the Dronecubator.

“Students and youth, in particular, will get early exposure to drone technology and the 4.0 industrial revolution in general to build drone literacy skills and competency.

“As such, UTM always welcomes strategic partners from the industry and government bodies to collaborate and develop offices, laboratories or satellite centres in UTM to encourage the culture of sharing resources and expertise,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the AKSADRON-UTM Satellite Centre of Excellence as well as the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between UTM and Futurise Sdn Bhd that was also attended by its chief executive officer Rosihan Zain Baharudin.

Meanwhile, Rosihan said Futurise planned to produce about 200 students skilled in drones through various basic and drone literacy programmes nationwide under the first phase this year.

“They are not only capable of flying the drones but also (in terms of) drone supervision,” said Rosihan.

The AKSADRON-UTM Satellite Centre of Excellence is handled by the UTM Sports Innovation and Technology Centre in collaboration with Futurise Sdn Bhd, a company set up under the Ministry of Finance, which is the lead initiator for the AKSADRON development.

In addition, the MoU, which is for two years, is the start of an official strategic collaboration between the AKSADRON-UTM Satellite Centre of Excellence and Futurise in the field of research and commercialisation, apart from pioneering the exchange of knowledge between experts as well as access to research facilities.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency