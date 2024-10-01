AI Impact Study On Malaysian Job Market Involves 10 Strategic Sectors – Sim

KUALA LUMPUR, The study report on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the Malaysian job market will involve 10 strategic sectors, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said the completed study report conducted by his ministry will guide the evolution of roles and skills in the Malaysian job market over the next three to five years.

‘We hope to publish this report soon and prepared to use the study to examine the effect of AI on the betterment of those sectors,” he said in his speech at the National Human Capital Conference and Exhibition (NHCCE) at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

The report sectors were information and communications technology, global business services, aerospace, food manufacturing and services, wholesale trade and retail, electronics and engineering, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The report also covers medical devices, energy, chemical, power, marine and offshore industries, tourism, hotels, and accommodation.

On Sept

6, Sim reported that a study on the impact of AI, digitalisation, and the green economy on Malaysia’s labour market and workforce would be finalised by the end of this month.

Commenting on NHCCE 2024, Sim said the event will be a forum where people’s views will be challenged, ideas will be contested, and plans and strategies will be scrutinised.

NHCCE 2024 is set to become the largest discussion platform in Southeast Asia, focusing on the role of AI in the workplace and its implications for the future of jobs and the workforce.

Organised by the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), NHCCE 2024 which will be held from tomorrow until Wednesday (Oct 2) at MITEC, will explore ways to address the challenges and seize the opportunities AI brings for the workforce and talent in the region.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency