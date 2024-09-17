Ahmad Zahid Calls For Respectful Handling Of Differences In Maulidur Rasul Message

PUTRAJAYA, In commemorating this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged the ummah to address differences of opinion in society and organisations with the utmost respect and etiquette.

He said that society, particularly its leaders, should emulate the noble character of Prophet Muhammad, especially as the world viewed Malaysia as an example.

“Therefore, the best way is how we convey the message, the way preachers deliver teachings must be based on good morals.

“If there are differences of opinion among us, our position within the community or organisation must be managed with the best etiquette, and the approach to handling differences should be based on ‘tasawwuf’ (good conduct),” he said during his speech at the Malam Cinta Rasul event here, today.

Ahmad Zahid also called upon the nation’s ummah to strengthen unity and set aside minor differences while celebrating Maulidur Rasul.

“We can still send salutations (to the Prophet) here, but our broth

ers and sisters in Palestine are bombarded with bullets and bombs. Therefore, let us as the Malaysian ummah provide full support to them by donating whatever we can,” he said.

Malam Cinta Rasul was organised by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to instill appreciation and love for Prophet Muhammad as part of the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration for 1446H/2024.

The event was attended by about 50,000 people, beginning with congregational Maghrib and Isyak prayers before being broadcast live at 9 pm.

The programme also featured ‘tausiyah’ (lectures) on the life of Prophet Muhammad by Selangor Mufti Datuk Anhar Opir, Penang Mufti Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman, Sabah Deputy Mufti Datuk Abdul Manap Lakariba, and renowned scholar Habib Ali Zainal Abidin.

The highlight of this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration will be the national-level event scheduled to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) tomorrow.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia an

d Her Majesty the Queen, Raja Zarith Sofiah, will grace the event, themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI’.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, are expected to attend, along with 6,000 guests.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency