Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Graces State-Level Maulidur Rasul Celebration

KOTA BHARU, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra graced the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Masjid Jamek Muhammadi tonight.

Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra arrived at around 7.15 pm and was greeted by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad and Deputy Chairman of the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK), Dr Hasnan Ramli.

Upon arrival, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra performed the Maghrib prayer led by the senior imam of Masjid Jamek Muhammadi, Hairul Azizi Mokhtar, followed by a talk on Maulidur Rasul delivered by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Faculty of Quran and Sunnah Studies lecturer Zamrie Ibrahim @ Musa.

The celebration, attended by nearly 1,000 congregants, continued with the Isyak prayer and a session of Berzanji, Qasidah and Salawat in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

During the event, Prof Emeritus Dr Abdul Samat Musa, an academic fellow from USIM’s Faculty of Syariah and Law and a K

elantan native, was honoured with the ‘Tokoh Ilmuwan Islam’.

Earlier, the celebration was enlivened by a parade of five decorated vehicles, with representatives from various mosques around Kota Bharu participating.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency