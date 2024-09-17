Sabah Share The Spoils With TFC In 1-1 Draw

KUALA LUMPUR, Sabah FC managed to salvage a point against Terengganu FC (TFC) after playing to a 1-1 draw in a Super League action at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu tonight.

The draw saw Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s squad climb one step to fourth place with 14 points but remained below Terengganu in third place with a difference of two points after nine games played this season.

The first half saw new import player Joao Pedro Boeira Duarte needing only 10 minutes to open Sabah’s account after completing a cross from team captain Park Taesu.

In the 29th minute, Terengganu import Ismaheel Akinade made a fine attempt that seemed to have crossed the goal line before being cleared by goalkeeper Damien Lim but the goal was denied by referee Ahmad Zuhaidi Dzulkifli after reviewing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ismaheel then made up for the disappointment of Tomislav Steinbruckner’s squad with a thunderous shot from outside the penalty box to make it 1-1 after receiving a pass from Muhammad Alif Zakaria in inju

ry time and the result remained 1-1 until the end of the match.

Meanwhile, in the action at the Temerloh Stadium, Pahang saw Pahang FC having a goal feast and disappointing PDRM FC 5-1.

The home side opened the scoring as early as the 16th minute through Kpah Sherman before Stefano Brundo doubled Sri Pahang’s lead in the 25th minute.

Sri Pahang under the leadership of Fandi Ahmad continued to expand its wings when Manuel Hidalgo scored the third goal in the minute 26th followed by the fourth goal from Stefano Burndo’s finish six minutes later.

The humiliation for PDRM FC continued when Kpah Sherman completed the fifth goal in the 46th minute.

PDRM under the guidance of P. Maniam however, managed to score a consolation goal in the 72nd minute as a result of Burndo Suzuki’s explosive strike.

The result saw Sri Pahang climb to seventh position in the league table from 11th spot previously but remained one point below PDRM.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency