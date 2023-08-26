AGRO MADANI SALES PROGRAMME RECORDED TURNOVER OF RM49 MLN SO FAR – LPP DG

The Agro MADANI Sales Programme implemented by the Farmers' Organisation Authority (LPP) since April has succeded in recording sales value of RM49 million so far.

LPP director-general Datuk Azulita Salim said various sales of agro-food products that are sold at a price reduction of between 10 and 30 percent from the market price include beef, chicken, vegetables, fruits, seafood and frozen products.

She said so far 126 selected areas have held the programme and it will be expanded throughout the country in stages.

"The prices of products sold are very reasonable because we do not go through market prices, retailers and wholesalers.

"The products sold are the produce grown by farmers and State Farmers' Organisations as well as products produced by small and medium-sized industrial entrepreneurs," she said when met by reporters at the Perak LPP-level Agro MADANI Sales Programme at Dewan Dato' Zainal Abidin Zin here today

Azulita said that in addition to LPP, the sales programme also received cooperation from the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) which also market various products produced by the agencies involved.

"The public need to seize the opportunity (to buy various items at the sales programe) because the prices of the items sold are very reasonable, thus reducing the burden on consumers who are affected by the increase in the price of goods," she said.

Azulita said the sales program also provides various interesting and beneficial activities for the visitors who attend such as cooking demonstrations by entrepreneurs, 'pocket talk' with visitors and Agro MADANI combo sales.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency