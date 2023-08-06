AGRO MADANI SALES OFFER GOODS AT AFFORDABLE PRICES

The Agro MADANI Sales is one of the government's market interventions to maintain essential items including fresh produce at reasonable prices, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin.

He said this is because the prices offered through the programme are at least 15 per cent lower than the market price.

“This is an effort by the MADANI government through market interventions... not to make a profit but to ensure that people can buy goods at cheaper prices,” he told reporters during the walkabout in conjunction with the Agro MADANI Sales at the Sungai Petani Farmers' Market here today.

Chan said the Agro MADANI Sales were carried out simultaneously nationwide today, involving 192 locations.

“The programme involves MAFS’ departments and agencies including the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), the Farmers’ Organisations Authority (LPP), the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) as well as agricultural entrepreneurs,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency